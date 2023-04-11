ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner ‘toughest Avenger’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has praised Hollywood star and his “dearest friend” Jeremy Renner and said that he is “absolutely indestructible.”

Renner, who got severely injured in a snow plough accident on New Year’s, appeared on a chat show for the very first time after the tragic incident.

Anil, who will be seen sharing screen space with Renner in the upcoming series ‘Rennervations’, took to Twitter to praise the ‘Hawkeye’ star after his appearance on the chat show.

Renner had tweeted about his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

He wrote: “Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane?”

Replying to his tweet, Anil wrote: “Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger.”

‘Rennervations’ is a four-part series, which revolves around Renner, who embarks on his passion of bringing communities together by reimagining unique vehicles that serve the purpose and aid people’s requirements.

