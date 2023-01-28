ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anil Kapoor has an appetite for the current & latest, reveals Tillotama Shome

Actress Tillotama Shome, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming show ‘The Night Manager’, has shared an interesting anecdote about actor Anil Kapoor. The actress said that Anil loves to engage with new actors and likes to keep himself updated on trends and current affairs.

Elaborating on the same, Tillotama said: “Anil Kapoor is not just physically youthful but has an appetite to engage with new actors. His curiosity is humbling. He can make you really nervous with the amount of homework he does. And that makes you work harder.”

She further mentioned: “Saswata da and I had no scenes in this sadly, but he is the warmest. I had such a wonderful time working with Anand Potdhuke. Our directors Sandeep and Priyanka went above and beyond to keep everyone comfortable.”

‘The Night Manager’, which is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s eponymous novel, has been produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh.

The show, starring an ensemble cast, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

20230128-134004

