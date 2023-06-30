The second part of the Anil Kapoor-led action-spy-crime-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ has been released a day ahead of its scheduled date in view of the positive response its previews have been getting from its intended audience.

Kapoor, who plays the role of the villainous arms dealer Shelly, applauded the show creator Sandeep Modi, saying that he trusts him so much that he never feels the need to check his shots.

Ahead of the season’s release, Kapoor spoke on the show’s recent press con and said: “When Sandeep okayed a shot, I never felt the need to go and check it. I trust his creative instinct. I haven’t seen 99 per cent of the shots.”

Modi has also helmed the successful web series ‘Aarya’ and the Marathi film ‘Chumbak’. ‘The Night Manager’ is based on the British series of the same name, which, in turn, drew from John Le Carre’s eponymous novel.

The series has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

2023063031750