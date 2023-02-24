ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Night Manager’ director Sandeep Modi revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor named his character himself in the web series. Anil plays the role of Shelly Rungta, a pivotal character in the story.

Anil is an antagonist in the series and he is playing a character that is different from his previous ones. As an actor, he is exploring his grey side in the show and seems to be doing justice to his character as a gambler and ruthless businessman. He shared that originally there was another name for his character but he suggested this particular one.

“We cast Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta. By the way, the name Rungta came from him. It was called something else earlier,” said Sandeep.

Sandeep, who is known for ‘Aarya’, ‘The Lottery’,and ‘Neerja’, added how the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor came up with another option.

“He gave the last name Rungta. He thought it had to be a very Indian last name not very generic. Something which has power. Rungta is actually a marwari businessman with charm and everything,” he concluded.

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230224-155803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lata Didi was a great fan of ‘CID’ suspense thriller

    Kajal Pisal speaks out against Homophobia: Everyone has the right to...

    Sharad Tripathi makes acting debut by accident

    Jayati Bhatia returns on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ season 2