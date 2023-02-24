‘The Night Manager’ director Sandeep Modi revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor named his character himself in the web series. Anil plays the role of Shelly Rungta, a pivotal character in the story.

Anil is an antagonist in the series and he is playing a character that is different from his previous ones. As an actor, he is exploring his grey side in the show and seems to be doing justice to his character as a gambler and ruthless businessman. He shared that originally there was another name for his character but he suggested this particular one.

“We cast Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta. By the way, the name Rungta came from him. It was called something else earlier,” said Sandeep.

Sandeep, who is known for ‘Aarya’, ‘The Lottery’,and ‘Neerja’, added how the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor came up with another option.

“He gave the last name Rungta. He thought it had to be a very Indian last name not very generic. Something which has power. Rungta is actually a marwari businessman with charm and everything,” he concluded.

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

