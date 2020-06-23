Canindia News

Anil Kapoor records 37 years in Bollywood, says it’s still the same

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

Having completed 37 long years in Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to pen an extensive note.

The actor shared pictures from his film Woh Saat Din and wrote a post, in which he summed up his Bollywood journey.

Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget…#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices… good…bad…great…sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time. Started as an actor, become a star…super star according to the trade….then a flop star…rose as a star again…international star…supporting actor….evergreen star and the list goes on… labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously…I have always been aware of my talent & caliber…just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work…37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same….A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with…. and of course my family for being my backbone….

He began the note saying, “Got so involved in my work today as usual. I always look forward and not at the past, but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget. 37 years of Who Saat Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradable, accessible, working and making choices…Good, bad, great…sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time.”

Kapoor, in his post, talked about his journey in the film industry and added, “Started as an actor, become a star, super star according to the trade, then a flop star, rose as a star again, international star, supporting actor, evergreen star and the list goes on. Labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously. I have always been aware of my talent and caliber.”

The 63-year-old actor signed off the post saying, “Just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work. 37 years later, it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same. A big thank you to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors and crews that I have worked with and of course my family for being my backbone.”

