Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic ‘jhakaas’ came into life

It has been over three decades to Anil Kapoor’s iconic dialogue ‘jhakaas’ as his film ‘Yudh’ has clocked 38 years in Hindi cinema.

Anil took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of stills from the film, which marked the directorial debut of producer Gulshan Rai’s son Rajiv Rai in 1985.

He wrote: “38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! ?? I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast!”

Anil shared that he also loved working with Nutan because “she was always so warm and caring, she reminded me of my own mother.”

“Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji! Yudh really was a gift that hasn’t stopped giving @dreamgirlhema @bindasbhidu.”

‘Yudh’ stars Jackie Shroff, Anil in dual role, Tina Munim, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Nutan, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini. The film revolves around a policeman, who dies trying to save a woman named Savitri and her twin boys from a gangster.

While Savitri raises the policeman’s son, her own sons are raised by a lawyer and a kidnapper, respectively.

Anil will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

20230503-151004

RELATED ARTICLES

