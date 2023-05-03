It has been over three decades to Anil Kapoor’s iconic dialogue ‘jhakaas’ as his film ‘Yudh’ has clocked 38 years in Hindi cinema.

Anil took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of stills from the film, which marked the directorial debut of producer Gulshan Rai’s son Rajiv Rai in 1985.

He wrote: “38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! ?? I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast!”

Anil shared that he also loved working with Nutan because “she was always so warm and caring, she reminded me of my own mother.”

“Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji! Yudh really was a gift that hasn’t stopped giving @dreamgirlhema @bindasbhidu.”

‘Yudh’ stars Jackie Shroff, Anil in dual role, Tina Munim, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Nutan, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini. The film revolves around a policeman, who dies trying to save a woman named Savitri and her twin boys from a gangster.

While Savitri raises the policeman’s son, her own sons are raised by a lawyer and a kidnapper, respectively.

Anil will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

