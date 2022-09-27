ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anil Kapoor shares one of his favourite memories of Navratri

Anil Kapoor has shared one of his favourite memories of Navratri, which he tags as a “happy festival”.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from the 1988 film ‘Tezaab’, where he is seen dancing and playing dandiya.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N. Chandra. I’ll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favorite memories of this happy festival.”

‘Tezaab’ also stars Madhuri Dixit. The film gave actress Madhuri Dixit her first big break, making her an overnight star. It reaffirmed Anil Kapoor’s star status, after a successful ‘Mr. India’.

‘Tezaab’ is known for the song ‘Ek Do Teen’, which was a chart success.

On the acting front, Anil has ‘Fighter’, ‘No Entry Main Entry’ and ‘Animal’. He has also completed the shooting of the Indian remake of ‘The Night Manager.’

The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie.

