Did Anil Kapoor just hint at a collaboration with Jackie Shroff?

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout. And while at it, he also hinted at a possible collaboration with fellow veteran Jackie Shroff.

Sharing a video of him running on a beach, he posted on Instagram on Sunday: “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication.”

Actor Jackie Shroff commented: “Bhidu Bhari.”

To which Anil replied: “Get ready for our next together, team working on it.”

Others also commented saying how inspiring he is and gives fitness goals to people.

Earlier this month, Anil had posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug’s serene beach.

“It’s been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug,” he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.

On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht”.