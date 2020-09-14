Canindia News

Did Anil Kapoor just hint at a collaboration with Jackie Shroff?

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE010

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout. And while at it, he also hinted at a possible collaboration with fellow veteran Jackie Shroff.

Sharing a video of him running on a beach, he posted on Instagram on Sunday: “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication.”

Actor Jackie Shroff commented: “Bhidu Bhari.”

To which Anil replied: “Get ready for our next together, team working on it.”

Others also commented saying how inspiring he is and gives fitness goals to people.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 20 years… #HelloAlibaug

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Earlier this month, Anil had posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug’s serene beach.

“It’s been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug,” he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.

On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Dua Lipa joins J Balvin, Bad Bunny & Tainy for bilingual single ‘Un Dia’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Even Tiger Shroff can ‘horribly miscalculate’ a kick or two

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Maluma teases collaboration with Madonna

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More