ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anil Kapoor works out in -110 degrees, says it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, known to be one of the fittest actors of his generation, is often lauded by the audience for his youthful looks at the age of 66. The actor once again left the audience stunned when he worked out in subzero temperature.

The ‘Parinda’ actor recently posted videos in which he was seen working out in minus 110 degree Celcius with the help of an oxygen mask.

Anil is currently busy with his next film ‘Fighter’ which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Oberoi, and he is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve the desired fitness levels for the film since it’s an action film and demands a lot physically from actors.

In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen undergoing cryotherapy. He can be seen working out shirtless in an enclosed area with temperatures that are unfathomable. In the second video, the actor also showed a thumbs-up sign while jumping and jogging. He wrote in the caption: “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya…its time to be Sexy at 60…#fightermodeon.”

Soon after Anil posted the video, members of the film fraternity and his fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for the actor’s dedication and single point focus to excel at such an age.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who was recently seen in ‘Zwigato’, wrote: “Wah wah wah. mujhe b karna hai.”

Actress Tisca Chopra commented: ‘Wow.”

20230410-133004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3-time National Award winner Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away (Ld)

    Sumukhi Suresh: Comic actors are never treated like stars in our...

    BTS pics from ‘Sam Bahadur’ show film’s team down to serious...

    Mani Ratnam explains how ‘PS-1’ recreates grandeur of Chola-era jewellery