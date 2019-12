Shimla, Dec 31 (IANS) Anil Khachi was appointed the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

He replaced Shrikant Baldi, who on his superannuation was appointed the first chairman of the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), a statutory body.

Baldi, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was appointed as the Chief Secretary in September.

The new Chief Secretary is a 1986-batch IAS officer.

