Anil Kumar Lahoti has taken over the charge of new Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railway Board (Ministry of Railways).

The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment. Prior to this, Lahoti has worked as a Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board.

Lahoti belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, 1984 batch and has been empanelled in the first panel of Indian Railways Management Service for Level-17.

He graduated in Civil Engineering with Gold Medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior and did his Master of Engineering (Structures) from the University of Roorkee (IIT, Roorkee). During his more than 36 years of career in the Railways, he has worked in various capacities over the Central, Northern, North Central, Western and West Central Railways and in Railway Board.

As the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and Chief Engineer (Construction) in Northern Railway, he executed a large number of infrastructure projects of New Lines, Doubling and multi-tracking of track, yard remodelling, important bridges, station construction, etc.

The Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi and the iconic Ajmeri Gate side station building of New Delhi station were planned and constructed by him. He was also closely associated with planning for redevelopment of New Delhi station as a World Class station, including the commercial development of land and air space.

Shri Lahoti has taken training in Strategic Management and Leadership programmes at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, the US; Bocconi School of Management, Milan, Italy; and Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

He has carried out studies of development of stations in Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, Germany and Switzerland, including commercial development on the railway land. He has also visited several countries in connection with developments in track technology and track maintenance machines.

