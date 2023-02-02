ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anil on 4 decades in Bollywood: One thing that hasn’t changed is virtue of hard work

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has summed up his journey of over 40 years in Hindi cinema, where he has been feted with numerous awards and honours.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs featuring his journey of four decades in Bollywood. The pictures show Anil winning multiple award during his run in the showbiz industry.

He captioned it: “In the 4 decades that I’ve been around, tides have changed, talent has changed, tastes have changed and audiences certainly have changed… The one thing that hasn’t changed is the virtue of hard work, persistence and conviction, and they are rewards enough.. But a few awards don’t hurt.”

The 66-year-old star, who has appeared in over 100 films in his career, established himself as a leading man with his roles in ‘Meri Jung’. He was later seen in blockbusters such as ‘Karma’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Taal’, ‘Nayak’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Race’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Malang’ and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ to name a few.

He made his debut in international films with Danny Boyle’s Academy Award-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

Looking forward, Anil will next be seen in the upcoming action-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor. He will also be seen in the film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

20230202-105804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bold attire’ row: Uorfi Javed gives statement to Mumbai Police

    John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for Covid, have mild symptoms

    Hansal Mehta says his family is ‘hopefully on the road to...

    Late Puneet Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ on OTT from April 14