ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Animated show in the making on tennis legend Leander Paes

NewsWire
0
0

Tennis legend Leander Paes is quite excited about his upcoming project as he has signed up for an animated show titled ‘Little Leander’ based on his life journey.

He has signed up for the show with the studio Green Gold Animation who earlier delivered popular animation series ‘Chhota Bheem’.

Talking about the project, Leander said, “I’m thrilled for this show to be made because this in a way also becomes my legacy to stay. This is a very heartwarming opportunity because through this series I will be communicating with young minds and looking to inspire them toward positive development. The thought in itself is very fulfilling.”

Sharing the thought behind the animation show, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation said, “We are privileged every time we get to witness genius in any field and Leander has given us many of those moments and still continues to inspire us off the court. But genius is nurtured through the hardest of challenges. It’s not easy to be a Leander Paes, but it’s not meant to be easy. With ‘Little Leander’, we hope to capture the fun, the sweet and the hard moments; the learnings from losses and the joy of victory.”

Adding to that, Leander said, “I met Rajiv multiple times to understand how the story will develop and his vision for the series, I’m assured that I’m in safe hands. I’m glad that this is taking off and can’t wait to see the pilot now.”

20220407-155204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ekta Kapoor: ‘We probably are the most dysfunctional, functional family’

    Prateik Babbar recovers from Covid, shares note as word of caution

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Kartik Aaryan finds a fan in Salman Khan

    Amid chanting of vedic hymns, Lata Mangeshkar’s body consigned to flames...