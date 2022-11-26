Renowned animator Dr Christian Jezdic said that the best way to make an animation TV series is to have an original idea.

He was speaking during masterclass on ‘How to Pitch your Animation IP’ in 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), here on Saturday.

Dr Jezdic informed that the cost of making an animation show is very high. A 26-minute animation show may cost 7-10 million dollars. “Finding producers, directors, colorists, screen-players is important. But having an original idea is of utmost importance,” he said.

He said that the screenplay writing for an animation series is very crucial. “The written language used in books is very different from the screenplay language, they need specific crew to transliterate in case of adopting a comic book or any other story”, D. Christian Jezdic, CEO of beQ Entertainment said.

Highlighting the evolution of Video games, VFX, Animation industry from the 90s, Dr Jezdic said, the growth is remarkable and it is replacing the traditional industry not only in Europe and US, but also in India.

