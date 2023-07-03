The epic dark fantasy Japanese anime ‘Attack On Titan’ is now gearing for its epic conclusion with the ‘Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters’ Special 2 has been announced with the final trailer.

‘Attack On Titan’ official Twitter handle wrote: “The first preview of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 is here! @Crunchyroll will bring Special 2 to fans later in 2023!”

‘Attack On Titan Final Season: THE FINAL CHAPTERS’ Special 1 debuted earlier this year in Japan and streamed on the Crunchyroll streaming service.

‘Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Special 2’ does not have a set release date yet. However, it is scheduled to release in Fall 2023.

According to Collider, the all new trailer made its debut at the MAPPA x Crunchyroll Panel at Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles. The trailer offers glimpses into what the upcoming special episode holds when it arrives later in the year. There are hints of clashes to come with the toll of these events evident in the eyes of those who partake in it.

The new key visual, which was released back in May, was teased in the trailer as well. The visual offered a serene, peaceful backdrop in contrast to the usually high-octane pace of the series. The show’s director Yuichiro Hayashi had commented on the visual previously saying: “I think that there is something that appeals to the imagination (when) there is nothing.”

The official description for the show reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans.”

With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission.

