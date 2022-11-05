ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anirudh croons a number for Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’

NewsWire
0
0

Well-known music director Anirudh has sung a song in Ghibran’s music for director H Vinoth’s upcoming heist thriller, ‘Thunivu’, featuring actors Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Ghibran took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, ” ‘Chilla Chilla’ recorded. Our Rockstar Anirudh in the lyrics of Vaisagh.”

The song, ‘Chilla Chilla’, is believed to be a fast-paced, peppy number. With ‘Chilla Chilla’, the unit has completed recording three songs for the film so far.

Meanwhile, sources said that Ajith has completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

They also add that a promotional video of a song is to be shot next week and that Ajith will be a part of the promotional video.

Sources say that there is a strong possibility that the promotional video that is to be shot next week will be on the recently recorded number ‘Chilla Chilla’.

‘Thunivu’, which has triggered huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year.

20221105-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Renegade rock star’: Rhys Ifans on Rasputin in ‘The King’s Man’

    Deceased Bengal TV actress’s live-in partner arrested

    Disney+ Hotstar shows how ‘cricketainment’ works for OTT platforms

    When Priyanka Chopra was awed by Ram Charan’s fan following