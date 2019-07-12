Anish Bhanwala shoots gold at Junior World Cup

Suhl (Germany), July 17 (IANS) Anish Bhanwala on Wednesday won the gold in 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. The 16-year-old shot 29 in the final to finish on top of the podium after shooting 584 in the qualification round.

Anish’s compatriots Adarsh Singh who scored 17 and Agneya Kaushik who scored nine finished fourth and sixth, respectively. Anish beat Russia’s Egor Ismakov to the top spot. Ismakov shot 23 to win the silver while Germany’s Florian Peter won the bronze with a score of 19.

Anish’s win extends India’s dominace at Suhl. The Indian contingent has won eight gold, eight silver and four bronze medals in the tournament.

–IANS

