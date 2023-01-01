ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters dies at 74

NewsWire
0
0

American singer-songwriter Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling band, the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74.

No cause of death was given, but her publicist said she died surrounded by family, reports ‘Variety’.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors  sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer.

“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there,” the statement, accessed by ‘Variety’, further read.

According to ‘Variety’, Anita was with the Oakland-based group from its formation in 1969 until she was forced to retire due to unspecified health reasons in 2015.

The Pointer Sisters had a hit album right out of the gate in 1973 as their self-titled debut release reached number 13 on the album chart.

Their first major hit single was a recording of Allen Toussaint’s “Yes We Can Can”, which narrowly missed the top 10, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 12 on the R&B chart.

‘Variety’ adds that as they abandoned the nostalgic look they’d started with, the sisters had their first and only No. 1 R&B chart hit in 1975 with “How Long (Betcha Got a Chick on the Side)”.

Their biggest single album by far was 1983’s “Break Out”, which was certified three-times platinum; it was the LP that included “Neutron Dance”, “Jump”, and “Automatic”.

20230101-173401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shia LaBeouf comes cleans on abuse, sexual battery charges

    ‘Avatar: Way of Water’: Kate Winslet’s look as Na’vi warrior unveiled

    Priyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing

    Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to host Oscars Red Carpet...