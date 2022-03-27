Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban has fondly recalled the experience of working on his Malayalam film, ‘Aniyathipravu’ on the occasion of the film completing 25 years.

Taking to register his thoughts on the film, the actor wrote, “As ‘Aniyathirpravu’ and ‘Sudhi’ turn sweet 25, I cannot still apprehend what all has passed in front of my eyes and happened in my life. This all seems so surrealistic and magical that it makes my heart skip a beat and feel so emotional!

“I take this moment to thank the Almighty for all the blessings — Pachikka, who directed me, mentored me, gave birth to the actor in me and who is more like family, producer Swargachithra Appachan, Ouseppachan Chettan & Ramesan Nair for the everlasting songs and music, Anandakuttan Chettan on camera, Kumar-Shanthi master for the choreo, Make-up artiste P N Mani chettan, Art director Mani Suchithra, Costumer Velayudhan Keezhillam chettan, Madhu Muttam, Babu Shahir, Kabeerikka and the whole technical and production crew behind the camera.

“Thanking Krishnachandran chettan for lending me his sweet voice and emoting the feelings.Love and hugs to Shalini, Sudheesh and Harisri Asokan — my all-time buddies for making the whole shooting days feel like a big, big vacation.

“I consider myself blessed acting alongside irreplaceable and incomparable talents like Thilakan Chettan, Vidyamma, KPAC Lalitha chechi, Hanifikka, Sankaradi Chettan, Abykka. Janardhanan chettan, Innocent chettan, Shajin and the whole cast for the kind of support extended to a newcomer.

“A big thanks to my friends, family, my amma and sisters for being there for me always. I know that this journey has been the greatest wish of my appan and my ammachi (grandmother). And I believe that I have made them and my grandfather, the real Kunchacko proud of his grandson, hopefully!!

“Last but not the least, to the generation of audience who took the movie and me into their hearts and their lives. The love which still flows unhindered and unadulterated. Am humbled to receive so much of this unconditional love, support, prayers, warmth and acceptance.

“So,this is a promise from me that I will give you all more than my 100 per cent to entertain you all with many more memorable movies and characters! ‘O Priyae…’the song and the name will always be with me in my journey of life called cinema!”

