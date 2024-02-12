Monday, February 12, 2024

Anjali Anand to be seen in Netflix film ‘Dabba Cartel’

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
11

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Anjali Anand, who has worked in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next ‘Dabba Cartel’ for Netflix.

Anjali has joined the cast of the web show ‘Dabba Cartel.’

The show will be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s, Excel Entertainment.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also a part of the show, along with actor Gajraj Rao.

This will also mark Anjali’s third project with Shabana Azmi after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Bun Tikki’.

At this point, not much is known about the show but the shooting has been completed. Anjali and the other actors will play housewives secretly operating a high-stakes cartel.

‘Dabba Cartel’ is a women-led crime drama released on Netflix.

The story is being referred to as a fresh and sensitive concept, and is set to be another boundary breaking project to come out of a web show.

Previous article
U19 World Cup: Musheer, Uday among 4 Indians in Team of the Tournament

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 