Anjali Arora from the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show, ‘Lock Upp’, has given a new twist to the classic number, ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re’, which was sung originally for the 1951 movie ‘Bahar’ by Shamshad Begum and was picturised on Vyjayanthimala.

The original version was composed by S.D. Burman, but the track been given a new spin with Gourov Dasgupta’s music, Shruti Rane’s vocals and contemporary dance moves by Anjali.

She said: “It is such a great feeling to be a part of the re-imagination of a track filmed on none other than Vyjayanthimalaji.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Gourov said: “I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to revisit a legendary tune composed by S.D. Burman. I cannot wait to see how the listeners respond to our version of a classic.

Presented by Saregama, ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re’ is available on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel and other music platforms.

