ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anjali Bhimani gushes over Ram Charan at HCA awards, says ‘I’ve already won an award’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Anjali Bhimani, who is known for her work in the superhero mini-series ‘Ms. Marvel’, was starstruck as she stood next to the ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan on the stage at the recently concluded Hollywood Critics Association awards.

Before Ram and Anjali took the stage, the presenter pronounced their names wrongly but Anjali saved the situation with some jokes. She said, “Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don’t care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram.”

Ram was left blushing at the appreciation coming his way. Dressed in a black dress, Anjali also tried to do some steps from Naatu Naatu but decided not to test her outfit.

Ram wore a brown suede suit for the event. Amid all the compliments from Anjali, Ram Charan also missed his cue on the teleprompter and left the audience laughing.

Later, Anjali also took to her Twitter and wrote, “Thrilled & honored to share the stage with @AlwaysRamCharan at the @HCAcritics awards tonight. And clearly I HAD to try a little #NattuNattu action (just maybe should have reconsidered the dancewear). Here’s to @RRRMovie bringing the magic of Indian cinema worldwide. #GlobalStarRamCharan”.

‘RRR’ won five awards at the HCA awards. The first four were Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best International Feature and Best Original Song. The film also won the special ‘spotlight’ award.

20230225-184404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SRK, Deepika-starrer ‘Pathaan’ to release on Jan 25, 2023

    ‘Every murder has a flaw’, says Vijay Antony in ‘Kolai’

    adidas unveils 20-film series ‘Seeing Possibilities’ to change lives

    Adivi Sesh to take a break before joining final shoot of...