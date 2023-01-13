INDIA

Anjali death case: 11 policemen suspended

Eleven policemen, who were deployed on route where 20 year-old Anjali was killed after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her to several kilometers on January 1 in Rohini, have been suspended.

“As approved by competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident on January 1,” said a senior police official.

After taking cognisance of a detailed report submitted by Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner Shalini Singh on the horrific death of Anjali Singh in outer Delhi in the early hours of January 1, the Union Home Ministry recommended action against several local police officers, sources had said on Thursday.

Apart from seeking suspension of the staff of three PCR vans and two pickets and disciplinary action against them, the Ministry also issued several directives, including addition of murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, against the accused in the sensational hit-and-drag case.

The ministry has sought an explanation from the area’s DCP on the security situation on the day of the incident, and action in case any dereliction of duty is ascertained.

It has also directed that the charge sheet against the accused be filed speedily with all necessary evidence so as to enable a stiff sentence for them. It has also asked the Delhi Police to ensure proper lighting in the area of the incident as well as its surrounding areas.

