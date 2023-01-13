INDIALIFESTYLE

Anjali death case: FSL submits blood sample, crime scene report

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday handed over the blood sample report of the accused persons arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman Anjali who died after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooty in the early hours of January 1.

Officials said that the report will reveal if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The FSL has also submitted the crime scene report to the police and will also soon hand over the viscera report of the victim.

Police have arrested seven accused — Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

Ankush was later granted bail by the court.

Sources said that Ashutosh, owner of the car and Ankush, brother of Amit had asked Deepak to claim that he was driving the vehicle at the time of incident.

However, the police came to know during the questioning that Amit was driving the car and Deepak was also not even in the car at the time of incident. Amit did not have a driving license.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 police personnel who were deployed on the route through which Anjali was dragged have been suspended.

“As approved by competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident on January 1,” said a senior police officer.

“A total of five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on 3 PCRs have been suspended and these include two Sub-Inspector (SI), four Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), four head constable (HC) and one constable,” said the official.

After taking cognisance of a detailed report submitted by Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner Shalini Singh on the horrific death of Anjali in outer Delhi in the early hours of January 1, the Union Home Ministry recommended action against several local police officers, sources had said on Thursday.

Apart from seeking suspension of the staff of three PCR vans and two pickets and disciplinary action against them, the Ministry also issued several directives, including addition of murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, against the accused in the case.

The ministry has sought an explanation from the area’s DCP on the security situation on the day of the incident, and also action, in case any dereliction of duty is ascertained.

It has also directed that the charge sheet against the accused be filed speedily with all necessary evidence so as to enable a stiff sentence for them. It has also asked the Delhi Police to ensure proper lighting in the area of the incident as well as its surrounding areas.

