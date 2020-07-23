Canindia News

Anjali Patil: My character in ‘My Client’s Wife’ is wickedly grey

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Anjali Patil is quite excited about her upcoming film that is slated to release on a digital platform.

The film “My Client’s Wife”, also featuring Sharib Hashmi and Abhimanyu Singh, is a suspense drama.

” ‘My Client’s Wife’ is an intelligent thriller. The story is peppered with twists and turns and my character is wickedly grey,” said Anjali.

Excited about her film premiering on an OTT platform, she added: “We live in a digital world, even more so now. With everyone staying in, it is a brilliant effort to deliver some truly “different” movies to people. I’m gung-ho about the film coming digitally.”

Added Bhasker Tiwari, producer of the film: “The plot is the superstar of our film. Not very often has this kind of a concept been experimented with in India. It is an ode to (Alfred) Hitchcock.”

Sharib, essaying the role of a no-nonsense lawyer in the film, said: “Once I read the script, it was a no brainer that I’m all in. An added bonus was the opportunity to work with Abhimanyu and Anjali.”

Abhimanyu, who plays the devious husband Raghuram, said: “About my role or the film, the lesser you know the better. Expect the unexpected.”

The film releases on July 31 on ShemarooMe Box Office, a new concept where anyone can log on to the OTT platform, purchase a ticket of Rs 100 and watch a new release for an unlimited number of times over three days.

