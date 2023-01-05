INDIA

Anjali’s family demands to book accused for murder

Family of the 20 year-old woman, Anjali, who died after being dragged up to 12 kms by a car on January 1, are demanding to add section 302 (murder) of IPC against the five accused and also book her friend, Nidhi, under section 304 (culpable homicide).

Rekha, the mother of Anjali along with her relative also met the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sultanpuri police station and demanded to add the sections.

“They have killed my daughter and they should be punished for what they did and murder section should be added to the FIR,” said Rekha.

“Nidhi knew everything and was with her at the time of incident and she did not inform family and police, which makes her part of the crime. She tried to defame her friend,” said Bhupinder Chaurasia, a family member of Anjali.

However, police have recorded Nidhi’s statement under section 164 of CrPC and she is the key witness of the incident.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, following protest by the victim’s family members, the police added IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Sultanpuri police station.

