The family members of Anjali, who died a painful death after being dragged by a car that hit her scooty in the early hours of January 1, on Monday again demanded booking all the accused arrested in the connection with the case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The family also staged a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station where the case has been lodged demanding the addition of section of murder in the FIR.

They urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh to add the section of murder in the FIR.

Earlier, police had arrested all the seven accused — Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal. Ankush was later granted bail by the court.

The police said that they have collected 6 CCTV footage as part of its probe into the incident.

The police have also recorded the statement of 20 people who have deposed against the accused.

The police are also planning to conduct their hearing test so that their hearing capacity could be established.

The accused have confessed to the police that they were “well aware” about Anjali getting entangled in their car but kept on driving.

Anjali was riding the scooty when she met with the accident on January 1.

It is said that her clothes got entangled in the Baleno car and was dragged for 12 km which led to her death.

Her naked body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

20230109-194004