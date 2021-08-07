Young singer Anjana Padmanabhan who won the music reality show ‘Indian Idol Junior’ is making her debut with the music video, ‘Mahiya’. The video is directed by Aslam Khan.

Talking about the music video, Anjana said, “Mahiya is extremely special to me. I had lots of fun recording this song. When I heard the song for the first time itself I grooved to the song really well. Shooting the song was also a great experience. I got to learn a lot from the entire process. This song is also special because it’s a different style I’m trying for the first time. I hope everyone enjoys this song as much as I enjoyed recording it.”

Aslam said, “Mahiya reminds me of my college days, friends, fun and travel…when this song came to me I immediately got visuals of Goa and we shot it in Goa. The youth will surely love this track.”

The music video ‘Mahiya’ is slated to release this week.

–IANS

aru/kr