Actress Anjelica Huston will join Ana de Armas in ‘Ballerina’, a spinoff set in the ‘John Wick’ universe.

Huston is reprising her role as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma, which she originated in 2019’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, reports Variety.

“The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in John Wick 3,” producer Erica Lee said. “Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence.”

‘Ballerina’ stars de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the film, which was written by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production.

Along with Huston, another franchise favourite, Ian McShane, will return in ‘Ballerina’ as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel, while John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, is expected to make an appearance in the spinoff story.

Producers include Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Before ‘Ballerina’ lands on the big screen, Reeves is breaking out the nunchucks in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, which opens in theatres on March 24, 2023.

The first three installments in the action-heavy vengeance franchise have been commercially successful, grossing a combined $587 million worldwide.

Huston, who scored Oscar nominations for ‘The Grifters’ and ‘Enemies, A Love Story’, recently lent her voice to Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ and appeared in the 2020 war film ‘Waiting for Anya’.

She’s best known for portraying Morticia Addams in ‘The Addams Family’ and its sequel ‘Addams Family Values’, the Grand High Witch in the original adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’, ‘Ever After’ and ‘This Is Spinal Tap’.

