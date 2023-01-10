SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Anjum Chopra scholarship announced for young, talented female cricketers

NewsWire
0
0

PUSH Sports on Tuesday announced the Anjum Chopra scholarship, which aims to support and promote the development of young, talented female cricketers.

The scholarship includes financial support of INR 1 lakh per year towards training at PUSH Sports Arenas and the opportunity to participate in exclusive tours within India and abroad over a 12-month period.

This scholarship will help aspiring athletes achieve their full potential on and off the field. These opportunities have come when Push Sports continues to focus strongly on Women’s and Girls’ cricket across the country.

The Anjum Chopra Scholarship program goes much beyond training and exposure; it will also work towards getting the athletes best equipment and gear through corporate sponsorships and work with them on a long-term basis to craft a successful sports career under the guidance of experienced professionals and mentors.

Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Anjum Chopra said, “It is a privilege and pride to be associated with such a scholarship programme.”

On the announcement, Puru Singh, founder of Push Sports and former Delhi State player said, “Ms Anjum Chopra will closely monitor the ten selected athletes herself. Push Sports stands for Passionate Underdog Sports House, and this is a well-thought-out gesture to give a firm push to the young girl/ women players that are training with us.”

20230110-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defending champions Deccan Gladiators pick strong squad for Abu Dhabi T10...

    T20 World Cup: Start of India’s warm-up match against New Zealand...

    ‘Members of Team India were seen out in Manchester yesterday; IPL...

    IPL Turning Point: Rashid, Tewatia pull off heist for Gujarat Titans...