Actor Ankit Bhardwaj popularly remembered for featuring in TV shows like ‘Rajaa Betaa’, ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’, ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ among others revealed that he found a friend in actor Priyanshu Painyuli while shooting for the web series ‘Shehar Lakhot’.

He says: “Priyanshu and I play childhood friends in the upcoming web series, ‘Shehar Lakhot’ and while shooting for the series we became friends for life. We actually now connect as childhood buddies. He is very kind and a gentleman. I enjoyed working along with him. He is a talented and hard working guy.”

Ankit says friendship is the most important relationship in an individual’s life.

He continues: “In today’s world it is hard to find a genuine friend. For me friendship is the purest relationship. A true friend doesn’t judge you in any way but always guides and supports you. He reads your silence too. It is the most important relationship in an individual’s life.”

He adds: “From casting director Jogi Malang to our director Navdeep Singh they loved my acting as TP singh in the series. Our director was very supportive and he always gives space to actors on set. In fact our producer, Khalil Bachooali appreciated me for my acting. As an Actor such appreciation is actually encouraging for me. I enjoyed my time while shooting with them as a team.”

