Actor Ankit Gulati, who was previously seen in ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’, has now joined the cast of mythological show ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ to play Lord Shani.

He says: “I’m excited to play such an interesting role of Lord Shani. As the lord has a great significance in our mythology and spiritual beliefs. Similarly my role is very significant in the story of Garud.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing and learning about lord Shani while essaying the part. The role also brings a lot of responsibility for me to impress his followers and make a way to their hearts. As an actor I’m going to work hard for it and try to perform my best.”

Ankit has been an earlier part of mythological shows like ‘Karmphal Daata Shani’ and ‘RadhaKrishn’. He believes acting for mythological drama is always challenging.

He adds, “Compared to the fantasy drama, I feel mythological dramas are more challenging for actors. Because in such shows we need to really act, portray someone whom audiences are already introduced with and they can judge us. If they fail to relate us with the character, they don’t enjoy watching the show anymore.

“And when we do act for a role in fantasy fiction, we are not judged to that level as we act and bring some written individual to the reality so audiences accept us. So I feel mythological shows help us to become more skilled and polish our acting skills.”

