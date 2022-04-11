ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ankit Gulati on his role in ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ankit Gulati, who was previously seen in ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’, has now joined the cast of mythological show ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ to play Lord Shani.

He says: “I’m excited to play such an interesting role of Lord Shani. As the lord has a great significance in our mythology and spiritual beliefs. Similarly my role is very significant in the story of Garud.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing and learning about lord Shani while essaying the part. The role also brings a lot of responsibility for me to impress his followers and make a way to their hearts. As an actor I’m going to work hard for it and try to perform my best.”

Ankit has been an earlier part of mythological shows like ‘Karmphal Daata Shani’ and ‘RadhaKrishn’. He believes acting for mythological drama is always challenging.

He adds, “Compared to the fantasy drama, I feel mythological dramas are more challenging for actors. Because in such shows we need to really act, portray someone whom audiences are already introduced with and they can judge us. If they fail to relate us with the character, they don’t enjoy watching the show anymore.

“And when we do act for a role in fantasy fiction, we are not judged to that level as we act and bring some written individual to the reality so audiences accept us. So I feel mythological shows help us to become more skilled and polish our acting skills.”

20220411-154023

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Every breath you take is a new opportunity to make your...

    Himanshi Choudhry: Coming from TV, I’m comfortable with any ensemble cast

    John Abraham: I still believe I am struggling

    Venkatesh-starrer ‘Narappa’ release postponed