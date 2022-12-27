ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ankit Gupta had his battles with depression, so he connects with Tunisha

NewsWire
0
0

Former “Bigg Boss 16” contestant Ankit Gupta, in a conversation with the media, has talked about the late actress Tunisha Sharma and how he could connect with her because he himself has battled depression.

He was quick to add, though, that whatever be the situation, one should think of one’s family and life and put both above everything else.

“I have been through a phase of depression,” Ankit said. “I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Vo moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur woh aapko samjha paaye, toh woh ek moment nikal jaaye phir itna bada decision aap life ka nahin loge. It is very sad. (There’s always the lowest moment in depression. It either passes by, or you overcome the moment by talking to someone. Once you get over that moment, you won’t feel like taking such a drastic decision in life.)”

He added: “No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahin le sakte ho (You cannot take your own life for any reason). Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. Both are equally important.”

20221227-220204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Haathi Mere Saathi” director Prabhu Solomon: Don’t want to be a...

    ‘Thar’ trailer fuses Spaghetti Western with rustic Rajasthan

    Kavish Sinha decodes the casting process for ‘The Empire’

    Review: ‘Writer’: Gripping thriller that shines the light on underbelly of...