Actors Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya, who play Fateh and Jasmine in “Udaariyaan”, are poised for a transformation in an upcoming sequence of the show.

Ankit will don the avatar of an office boy while Isha, whose character started out as a sweet village belle, will transform into a modern girl who sports high heels, dark shades and slick western clothes.

“This puts me outside my comfort zone, given that I had to re-invent everything about my character Fateh, which is a great thing for any actor,” says Ankit.

Talking about the storyline, the actor adds that the episode will mark an important twist in the tale, which needs them to disguise themselves.

“This is a very interesting track that shows how far Fateh is ready to go for Jasmine. He is even ready to shed his image and pose as an office boy,” he says.

Isha, who plays Jasmine, adds: “While I started out as a sweet village belle, this new track will have the viewers see me in a completely new avatar. It is an absolute makeover! I will be playing Jass, a modern girl who sports high heels, dark shades, slick western clothes. Everyone including the cast and the crew was quite surprised with this new look! It’s a good change and I am absolutely enjoying shooting for the track. I can’t wait for my fans to check out Jasmine’s new avatar as Meera!”

“Udaariyaan” airs on Colors.

–IANS

