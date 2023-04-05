TV actor Ankit Gupta talked about the challenges of shooting for a wedding sequence for his show ‘Junooniyatt’. Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant is seen playing the role of a singer, Jahaan in the daily soap.

Ankit said: “Shooting the marriage sequence in heavy rain was a challenging and exhilarating experience. A team can work long hours when they are united in their mission to entertain people. We would do it all over again just for the families who gather around the TV to watch our show. We thank the audience for showering big love on the mahasangam episode.”

During the episode, Elahi, played by Neha Rana in ‘Juooniyatt’ was forced to get married to Ranjeet, the negative lead character of ‘Udaariyaan’. However, during the shoot, the cast faced unpredictable weather and technical difficulties.

Speaking about the same, Neha added: “The weather was not on our side during the shoot but that did not dampen the team’s enthusiasm. We were pulling day and night shifts without any breaks and met the episode bank requirements. It all worked out perfectly because we as a team supported each other throughout the shoot.”

