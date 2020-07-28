Ankit Siwach to take viewers on a visual trip on his travel show

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach is all set to host a travel show.

Talking about the show titled “Safarnama”, he said: “This is the first time that I have anchored a travel show. We thought that there is a dearth of informative TV shows which are absolutely interactive and real. Therefore, we decided to start with a travel show which covers real people, unique places and life stories. The show is very organic and improvised as situations struck us. It has been shot beautifully and is like a breath of fresh air in the lockdown era.”

The show starts off in Mumbai. “We reach Delhi and from there we cover Kullu, Manali, Rohtang pass, Ladakh, Leh, Sarchu, Kargil, Pangong Lake, Pakistan border, China border and hundreds of landmarks worth visiting and knowing,” he said.

He was last seen on the small screen in the TV drama “Beyhadh 2”, which was pulled down during the nationwide lockdown.

Ankit will soon be making his Bollywood debut with “Banaras Vanilla” and says the film, being his first, is naturally special.

“I am also planning on short films and feature films with my partner Ishan Jacob and would be working on the same when COVID-19 scare is no longer impacting us. I always have my heart and mind open for good scripts for any platform,” he said.

“Safarnama” will air on Epic channel.

