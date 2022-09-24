INDIA

Ankita Bhandari murder: BJP expels Vinod, Ankit Arya with immediate effect

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP on Saturday expelled Vinod and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of Pulkit Arya who is the main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, from the party with immediate effect.

Ankit Arya has also been removed from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission with immediate effect.

“Taking the cognizance of the murder of Ankita, State President Mahendra Bhatt has expelled Vinod Arya and his son Ankit Arya, residents of Haridwar district, from the BJP with immediate effect,” the party’s Uttarakhand unit said in its order in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also tweeted the suspension letter.

“In the Ankita murder case, we have removed Ankit Arya, brother of the main accused Pulkit Arya, from the post of nominated vice-chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission with immediate effect. Along with this, Ankit Arya and his father Vinod Arya have also been expelled from the BJP,” he tweeted.

The body of Bhandari, a 19-year-old who worked at Pulkit Arya’s resort Pauri Garhwal, was recovered on Saturday morning from the Chilla canal.

She had gone missing a few days ago.

Pulkit Arya and two others were arrested on Friday night. The accused have confessed to murdering Ankita and throwing her body in the canal.

20220924-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCP student leader Sonia Doohan’s mission is to ‘rescue’ poached MLAs

    Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY reformed healthcare system: Mandaviya

    IND v SA, 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik’s career-best knock takes India...

    Virat Kohli should control his nerves and set small targets, says...