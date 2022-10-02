INDIA

Ankita Bhandari murder: Parties observe ‘Uttarakhand bandh’

NewsWire
0
0

Various political and social organisations on Sunday observed ‘Uttarakhand bandh’ to demand death penalty for the accused in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Congress, including all opposition parties, have also supported this bandh.

Ankita was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, Dilip Singh Kunwar has appealed to the residents of the city to maintain peace in the areas.

Uttarakhand Congress Vice-President, Mathura Dutt Joshi and Uttarakhand Congress General secretary, Vijay Saraswat have issued a joint statement saying that the party is continuously appealing the Central and state governments to hand over the investigation of the Ankita murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation but the government has not paid any heed to their demand.

The heinous Ankita murder case, which took place in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, drew sharp response from people.

Various organisations have accused the police and the Uttarakhand government of delaying the investigation into the murder case and shielding the accused.

In order to maintain law and order in Dehradun, the district has been divided into nine super zones, 21 zones and 43 sectors by the SSP so that no untoward incident happens during this bandh.

SSP Kunwar said that strict action will be taken against any individual who indulges in violent activities during the bandh.

The Congress has directed the district and metropolitan party committees to ensure their participation while fully supporting the bandh.

20221002-145805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt happy that Indian wheat exports increasing, 11 LMT exported in...

    Union Home Secy reviews preparedness for impending cyclone

    ‘Lock Upp’: Azma Fallah reveals how she duped strangers of Rs...

    Cong denies ticket to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh’s husband from...