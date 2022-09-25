INDIA

Ankita case: Father refuses cremation till final post-mortem report comes

Even as the administration is trying to persuade the family members of Ankita Bhandari, in whose killing Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya is allegedly involved, to perform the last rites, they have refused to do so saying they will wait till the final post-mortem report comes.

At present, the provisional post-mortem report has come, in which the assault has been confirmed before death and the cause of death has been said as drowning. Ankita’s family members have raised questions on the functioning of the government.

Ankita’s father Virendra Bhandari has refused to perform the last rites of his daughter. He said, “The government has tampered with the evidence by running a bulldozer on resort at midnight. Ankita’s last rites will be performed only when the final post-mortem report is received. I am not satisfied with the post-mortem report that has come at the moment. The culprits should be given capital punishment using fast track court in this case.”

Family members alleged that the resort was vandalized to destroy the evidence. At the same time, the family has also raised questions on Ankita’s post-mortem. They have again demanded a post-mortem.

Morover, the administration is trying to persuade the relatives of Ankita Bhandari to perform the last rites, because the family has refused to do so.

The people of the entire state are outraged by the Ankita Bhandari murder case. People from far and wide are reaching ITI Ghat of Srinagar-Garhwal. The Srinagar trade association has kept the market closed in protest against the murder. Heavy police force has been deployed at ITI Ghat.

