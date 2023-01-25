As Kangana Ranaut-starrer film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ completes four years, actress Ankita Lokhande got nostalgic about her debut project and recalled working on it.

Ankita, who is known for her role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was seen playing the role of Jhalkaribai, a commander in Rani Laxmibai’s army in the 2019 film.

Ankita shared: “When Jhalkaribai was first offered to me, I felt instantly connected and powerful. I knew this character was the perfect one for my debut in Bollywood.”

The 38-year-old actress has also appeared in reality shows such as ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 4’, ‘Comedy Circus’, among others.

However, she got a lot of popularity with ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and after making her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika’, she was also seen in ‘Baaghi 3’.

Ankita will be seen next in ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ alongside Randeep Hooda.

She added: “Playing a real-life character and emitting those emotions is a challenge and I feel amazing to have played it so well. I feel amazing to have a beautiful, graceful and strong memorable first step.”

‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ was a historical drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

The lead role was played by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Ranaut.

The film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, and others.

