Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in ‘The Last Coffee’

NewsWire
Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shoaib Nikash Shah will be seen in the feature film ‘The Last Coffee’ by internationally acclaimed filmmaker and producer Rahat Kazmi, known for ‘Mantostaan’ and ‘Lihaaf’.

The filmmaker is the producer of the film ‘The Last Coffee’. Shoib Nikash Shah was last seen in ‘Lihaaf’ and will be now seen in ‘Country of Blinds’ alongside Hina Khan.

Talking about ‘The Last Coffee’, Rahat Kazmi said: “It’s a about two people which revolves around love and misunderstanding, and what makes it more special is the cast of the film. I feel Ankita and Shoib were the perfect match for the script and bagging both of them, was cherry on the cake.”

“The trailer of the film comes out tomorrow and we definitely can’t wait to witness the audience’s reaction!”

The movie is directed by Shoib Nikash Shah who is also the featuring actor in the film opposite Ankita Lokhande and is helmed by Zee 5 studios.

Raj Kushwaha has also co-produced the film along with Rahat Kazmi. After ‘The Last Coffee’, Rahat Kazmi has long list of films in the the pipeline, 5 of them being helmed my Zee 5 studios. As he recently signed a five-film-deal with them.

