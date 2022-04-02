ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain ring in first Gudi Padwa as married couple

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her actor husband Vicky Jain celebrated their first Gudi Padwa as a married couple on Saturday. Given her Maharashtrian roots, Ankita shared that she will ring in the festival in traditional Maharashtrian style with authentic delicacies.

While talking about the same, Ankita said: “I love celebrating Gudi Padwa, and this year it is even more special for me. I didn’t have any elaborate plans for the occasion, but we had our Gudi and prepared Shrikhand Puri, like every time. We also decorated the house to welcome the new year. I am so happy to have Vicky with me on this day.”

A few weeks back, Ankita Lokhande threw an intimate Holi party with Vicky Jain. The inside pictures of the celebration took the internet by storm! Meanwhile, the couple is garnering a lot of positive response on television with their performance in show ‘Smart Jodi’.

20220402-174004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zebby Singh: Don’t mind being cosy on screen but I can’t...

    Lata Mangeshkar succumbs to ‘post-Covid multi-organ failure’

    Nikita Dutta banked on mom for her retro look in ‘The...

    Katrina Kaif gives the safety pin a twist of oomph