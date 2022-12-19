ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ is celebrating her birthday today. She gets candid about her celebration plans and how she is going to make her special day more happening and full of fun.

Born on December 19, 1984 in Marathi family in Indore, Ankita did several TV and reality shows. She entered Bollywood with the movies such as Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ and Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’

Ankita is quite excited for this year as because of Covid, she celebrated her birthday online last year. However, this year is going to be special for her as she is travelling with her husband Vicky Jain. They both tied the knot on December 14, 2021.

She shared: “European winters, sunkissed mornings with hot chocolate, my beau Vicky and lots of memories is what my birthday is looking like. I am excited for this trip as I have been planning this for a while. Celebrations had taken a back seat for the past two years due to Covid and I can’t contain my excitement for this year’s birthday.”

She added that she wants to take a break from busy schedule and the hustle bustle of city life.

“I am also looking forward to taking a break from city life, waking up to nature’s beauty, spending some quality time with Vicky and so much more,” she said.

On the work front, the actress is going to be seen in the film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ opposite Randeep Hooda. It is all set to release in May 26, 2023.

