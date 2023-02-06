FC Barcelona will be without veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets for between two and three weeks after he twisted his ankle early in Sunday’s 3-0 win at home to Sevilla.

The injury suffered by the 34-year-old was the only bad news for Barca in a win that saw them move eight points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The midfielder was injured in just the fourth minute of the game when Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri trod on the end of his foot as they disputed possession in the middle of the field, with the bad luck that Busquets ended up twisting his ankle.

He was unable to continue and was replaced by Franck Kessie, who put in an impressive performance in the middle, reports Xinhua.

The injury means Busquets will miss La Liga matches away to Villarreal next weekend and at home to Cadiz on February 19th, as well as Barca’s Europa League ties with Manchester United on February 16 and a week later.

Barca will hope to have him fit for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid in early March.

20230206-233803