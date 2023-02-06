SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Ankle injury to sideline Barca midfielder Busquets for around three weeks

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona will be without veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets for between two and three weeks after he twisted his ankle early in Sunday’s 3-0 win at home to Sevilla.

The injury suffered by the 34-year-old was the only bad news for Barca in a win that saw them move eight points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

The midfielder was injured in just the fourth minute of the game when Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri trod on the end of his foot as they disputed possession in the middle of the field, with the bad luck that Busquets ended up twisting his ankle.

He was unable to continue and was replaced by Franck Kessie, who put in an impressive performance in the middle, reports Xinhua.

The injury means Busquets will miss La Liga matches away to Villarreal next weekend and at home to Cadiz on February 19th, as well as Barca’s Europa League ties with Manchester United on February 16 and a week later.

Barca will hope to have him fit for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid in early March.

20230206-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain’s Matchday 18 (Analysis)

    Atletico win Madrid derby to move closer to next season’s Champions...

    Arsenal sign midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real on permanent transfer

    Doha’s main airport opens extension with over 25,000 plants