Anmol and Anshul Ambani join RInfra board

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) In a major move within the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), Anmol Ambani and Anshul Ambani, the sons of Group Chairman Anil Ambani, have joined the board of Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra), as non-executive Directors with immediate effect, the company said on Wedenesday

The duo has been appointed as “additional directors on the board of the company in the capacity of non-executive directors,” an RInfra statement said here.

It also said that the duo would hold office as additional directors up to the ensuing annual aeneral meeting (AGM).

The 28-year-old Anmol Ambani joined Reliance Capital in 2014 and is on the board of some other ADAG companies.

Anmol Ambani completed his undergraduate studies — BSc in Management – from Warwick Business School, UK.

Anshul Ambani, aged 24 years, graduated in December 2018 from New York University’s Stern School of Business, and earned a Bachelors degree in Business Management, the statement said. He has been associated with Reliance Infrastructure from January 2019 and is on the board of some of the group companies.

In another major move, Syed Ata Hasnain has also been appointed as an additional director in Reliance Infrastructure in the capacity of an Independent Director.

The 66-year old army veteran Hasnain is also on the board of Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

