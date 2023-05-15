ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with ‘Alice, Darling’

Actress Anna Kendrick, who plays the role of a psychologically abused girlfriend in the thriller film ‘Alice, Darling’, has shared that it was important to bring this story to light and to light so that she could tell a story of a toxic, abusive relationship.

The film, which stars Anna in a titular role alongside Charlie Carrick, Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku, follows Alice, through an abusive relationship where she’s forced to see her boyfriend for who he really is.

The film touches upon the issue of emotional abuse and domestic violence, and is a revelation on the masked and hidden issues of the society.

Sharing what drew her to the film, the actress said: “There was something about Alana’s writing that felt so poetic and restrained. I was really interested in telling a story about a toxic, abusive relationship that didn’t look the way that it’s always kind of been portrayed in movies. And the way that Alana wrote this woman’s inner turmoil, and the subtle, but very rewarding journey that she goes on, very much intrigued me.”

Talking about abuse, Anna further added, “I feel like everybody’s been touched by this kind of confusing, very insidious abuse, whether it’s happened to you or a friend of yours, you’ve seen someone in your life start to shrink and start to look and feel suffocated, and you’re not sure what’s going on. It’s this very unsettling feeling, you don’t know what you can say, how you can help.”

The film will be available to stream on Lionsgate Play in India on May 26.

