Actress Anna Kendrick, who played the role of Jessica Stanley in popular “Twilight” films, gave a witty response to drag queen Trixie Mattel when asked about her character in the supernatural fiction franchise.

Jessica is a friend of the film’s female lead Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, who eventually becomes a vampire.

Trixie tweeted to Anna on Saturday: “Why does Bella want to die, is being friends with Anna Kendrick that bad?”

To this, Anna replied: “Well I would ask a friend, but they’re all f*****g dead, Trixie.”

Hundreds on their followers were amused, and they commented with remarks and theories.

