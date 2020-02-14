Anna movement recreated in Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Anna movement was recreated during the swearing-in of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday as thousands of people once again gathered at Ramlila Maidan, from where Anna Hazare started Janlokpal movement in 2011, with great enthusiasm and hopes, waving tricolour and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.

The only difference this time was that Anna Hazare and some former close collaborators of Kejriwal like Prashant Bhushan, and Kumar Vishwas were not on the dais.

Delhi people were so excited about the swearing-in ceremony that half of the Ramlila Maidan was occupied by 10 a.m. while in another one and a half hour, there was not a single inch vacant.

Patriotic songs from Bollywood movies were being played, and people sporting the tricolour were all around, which gave a feel that it was a function to celebrate Independence Day or Republic Day.

However, the theme of the programme, organised by the Delhi Chief Secretary, seemed to be prepared by a seasoned AAP worker.

Kejriwal, in his speech, also advocated patriotism and development. He made the environment even more patriotic by chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ at the end of his speech.

(Navneet Mishra can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

hindi-rt/vd