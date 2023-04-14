INDIA

Annamalai releases corruption charges against DMK, alleges Stalin received 200 cr

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday released “DMK files” which are a series of allegations against the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K Stalin.

Addressing a press conference at Kamalalayam- the BJP state headquarters-, Annamalai claimed that Chief Minister Stalin had accepted money to the tune of Rs 200 crore from an Indo-European company.

He charged that he would petition the CBI and a complaint would be filed so that an investigation is conducted. He also said that the DMK has become a money laundering company and that he would expose all the DMK leaders.

The BJP president said that he had released Part 1 of DMK files and added that there would be a series of exposes in days to come.

He also responded to the Rafale watch controversy in which he was accused of wearing expensive watches. Annamalai said that he had bought the watches for uniqueness rather than its price.

The BJP president said that he had bought the watch made by Bell and Rose company and added that Cheralathalan Ramakrishnan was the original owner.

