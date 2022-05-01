INDIA

Annamalai wants TN govt to hand over Sri Lankan aid to Centre

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu BJP president K.Annamalai has called upon the state government to hand over the aid announced for Sri Lanka to the Centre instead of handing it over directly.

Delivering the aid directly would mean politicising the standard protocols, he added.

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP leader said that the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre to provide food and other essentials lacked the details regarding what Government of India had already provided to the island nation and continuing to provide to that country.

He said that the recent actions of the Tamil Nadu government, including ‘Operation Ganga’ (bringing back students from Ukraine) were only aimed at scoring political mileage.

Annamalai charged that during the 2009 civil war in Sri Lanka, the UPA government at the Centre and the DMK government in the state had watched a grave humanitarian crisis unfold without doing anything into rescuing Tamil people from the war zone.

He said: “Our concern is that this resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly should not be another record -2 hour fast type situation orchestrated by the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi to create a mirage that the DMK government had worked hard for the ceasefire during the war”.

The BJP leader said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had promised all help Sri Lanka needed to overcome the crisis and said that the central government had followed the “Neighbourhood first policy”.

He said that as part of this policy the Union government was ready to walk the extra mile to help Sri Lanka out of this economic crisis well before the resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

20220501-135138

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed in Ganga at UP’s Bulandshahr

    Phase IV UP polls: 49.89% voting till 3 pm

    Girl celebrates B’day near father’s grave who died of Covid

    With record 108 Covid deaths on Tuesday, Andhra on the edge